Shooting across from Edison High school sends man to hospital

Officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4.a.m Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say someone shot at least ten rounds into an apartment, hitting a 30-year-old victim while he was in his bedroom.

There were other family members in the apartment at the time.

Police say that including the victim, there was a 31-year-old woman inside and seven children ranging from six months old to ten years old.

""We're lucky there weren't any additional victims in this incident," Lt. Sean Biggs said. "Again, I don't know where the family members were located in the apartment. Anytime there's that much gunfire going through a window, just blindly shooting into an occupied apartment, where there was only one individual struck by gunfire, we got lucky on this one."

The victim reportedly fired back at least twice then ran for help and headed toward a family member's apartment in the same complex.

The victim was hit at least four times in the back.

There is no word on his condition.

The security guard across the street at Edison High witnessed part of the attack, and saw a green colored car speed away.

Officers will now likely get search warrants to enter both apartments to look for evidence.

Police believe this attack may be gang related and currently have no suspect description.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.