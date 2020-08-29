Man shot in the face in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the face in southwest Fresno.A shot-spotter alerted police to a shooting at California and Fresno just after 10 pm.Police say they detected 13 shots were fired in the area, but couldn't find a victim at that location.Investigators eventually found the victim at the hospital with a bullet wound that grazed his cheek.Officers believe the suspect drove off quickly after the shooting."It does appear that a vehicle had driven by and fired at a group of people standing outside Wayne's liquor," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Investigators say the victim - a man in his mid-20s - is not cooperating.We're told all the witnesses left the scene before police arrived.