Man shot in the face in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the face in southwest Fresno.

A shot-spotter alerted police to a shooting at California and Fresno just after 10 pm.

Police say they detected 13 shots were fired in the area, but couldn't find a victim at that location.

Investigators eventually found the victim at the hospital with a bullet wound that grazed his cheek.

Officers believe the suspect drove off quickly after the shooting.

"It does appear that a vehicle had driven by and fired at a group of people standing outside Wayne's liquor," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Investigators say the victim - a man in his mid-20s - is not cooperating.

We're told all the witnesses left the scene before police arrived.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
UPDATE: Man fires at Mariposa Co. deputy, taken into custody
Foster Farms employee at Livingston plant says he's scared to go back
Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Newsom details new plan
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Show More
Wildfires, including South Valley blaze, continue to bring smoke to Valley
CA COVID prison releases catches victims off-guard
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
Fresno Co. official says rate of COVID-19 infection has plateaued
CA lawmakers OK ban on sale of most flavored tobacco
More TOP STORIES News