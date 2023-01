Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in Southwest Fresno

A woman is in the hospital after police found her shot in Southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after police found her shot in Southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 pm in the area of Elm and Reverend Chester Riggins avenues.

Fresno police say they found a woman shot in the leg next to an SUV in the middle of the roadway.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to figure out exactly what area she was in when she was shot.