Woman killed after car crashes into building and sparks fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died from a fire that stemmed from a car crashing into a building in southwest Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened Sunday around 2:30 pm south of California on Walnut.Police say they were informed of a car crashing into the building. When they arrived, they found the car and noticed a fire inside.Fire crews found 53-year-old Milicent Epperson engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the fire and remove her from the building.Epperson was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. She died on Monday morning.Authorities say they do not know what led to the crash at this time.