Woman shot during family dispute in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a family dispute in southwest Fresno.

Police say around 4:45 Saturday afternoon, a call came in from a caller saying their mother had been shot on Byrd Avenue near Thorne Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her 50s with two gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she had surgery.

Investigators determined a family dispute involving the woman and two other people led to a struggle over a gun.

That is when the woman was shot.

Authorities preparing to serve a search warrant for their ongoing investigation.
