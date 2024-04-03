Woman stabbed in southwest Fresno, police say

Police say the woman got in a confrontation with her neighbor's guests, and that's when one of them pulled out a knife.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman in southwest Fresno.
It happened just after 10 pm Tuesday at an apartment complex on California and Maud.
The situation escalated, and the woman was stabbed once in the stomach.
Police say she fought back, hitting the suspect with a stick and chasing them away from the area.
The victim is expected to be okay.
A suspect description has not yet been released.