Woman stabbed in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman in southwest Fresno.

It happened just after 10 pm Tuesday at an apartment complex on California and Maud.

Police say the woman got in a confrontation with her neighbor's guests, and that's when one of them pulled out a knife.

The situation escalated, and the woman was stabbed once in the stomach.

Police say she fought back, hitting the suspect with a stick and chasing them away from the area.

The victim is expected to be okay.

A suspect description has not yet been released.