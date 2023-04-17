40-year-old man shot and killed near southwest Fresno convenience store identified

Two people are in custody connected to a deadly shooting outside a convenience store in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed near a convenience store in southwest Fresno has been identified.

On Monday, Fresno Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Adavier Thomas.

Police also announced the arrests of 39-year-old Faheem Muhammad and 33-year-old Malcolm McCoy in connection to the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened just after 5 pm on Sunday near Zack's Market located along Martin Luther King Blvd and California.

As officers headed to the scene, they heard multiple gunshots fired.

Once they arrived at the market, witnesses told officers the suspects drove away in a white car.

As some officers chased the car, other officers went to the market, where they found Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers were able to stop Muhammad and McCoy in the area of Church and Walnut, where they were initially detained. They add that two guns were thrown out of the car during the chase.

Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.