FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA hopes it can help families avoid the heartbreak of losing a runaway pet by holding an event to give locals an affordable option to keep their pets safe.The animal center on Hughes Avenue in southwest Fresno is hosting its Microchip Madness event on Saturday, June 26.It's a drive-thru event that will run from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.The SPCA will offer $5 microchipping services to any pet owner who attends.No appointments are needed, so everyone is encouraged to come by to get their pet chipped.Employees are asking pet owners to keep their dogs inside the car and cats inside a carrier.