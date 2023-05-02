How you can support Special Olympics Northern California at Valley gas stations

A new campaign kicked off to support a good cause. Valley "ARCO ampm" stores are teaming up with Special Olympics to help Valley athletes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new campaign kicked off to support a good cause.

Valley "ARCO ampm" stores are teaming up with Special Olympics to help Valley athletes.

You can purchase a "Flame of Hope" paper torch icon for just $1 at participating gas stations in Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties.

All of the money will go to Special Olympics Northern California, which helps cover programs and allows participants to compete for free.

Special Olympics Northern California just wrapped up its swimming competition.

This weekend is the Bocce regional competition.

This all leads up to the summer games this June in Santa Clara.