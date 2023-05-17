Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park set to open June 3

If you're looking for some cool fun this summer, a popular water attraction is opening in just a few weeks.

The floating inflatable water park is located at the Lake McSwain Recreation Area in Snelling.

The Splash-N-Dash Aqua Park is inviting you to opening day on Saturday, June 3.

Visitors get to climb, slide and bounce their way across a variety of attractions, including "ALI," a new 100-foot long inflatable alligator.

To see ticket prices and group options, visit their website.