Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park set to open June 3

The floating inflatable water park is located at the Lake McSwain Recreation Area in Snelling.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 1:44PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for some cool fun this summer, a popular water attraction is opening in just a few weeks.

The Splash-N-Dash Aqua Park is inviting you to opening day on Saturday, June 3.

The floating inflatable water park is located at the Lake McSwain Recreation Area in Snelling.

Visitors get to climb, slide and bounce their way across a variety of attractions, including "ALI," a new 100-foot long inflatable alligator.

To see ticket prices and group options, visit their website.

