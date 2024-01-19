Sports Illustrated's publisher terminates most of staff in mass layoff

Sports Illustrated employees were notified on Friday that their jobs were being terminated.

The Sports Illustrated union posted on X: "This is another difficult day in what has been a difficult four years for Sports Illustrated under Arena Group (previously The Maven) stewardship. We are calling on ABG to ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years."

The magazine is owned by Authentic Brands Group.

A fan waits for former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning to sign autographs before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 20, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.