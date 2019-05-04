Buchanan High's running track is now one of the best in the country

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the state's premier tracks just got better - and faster.Buchanan High is already home to the valley's top track and field facility.But now it has undergone a major makeover which makes it one of the country's best.A resurfacing project has given the track a brand new, colorful look.Fast times at Buchanan High were already being recorded at this district elementary school meet. The new polyurethane system by Beynon was installed over the existing 24-year-old track, which now rates among even the top collegiate tracks in the US."Just walking on it, you feel a little more bounce in it. It's a little rougher which is not a bad thing so it has a little more return," says Buchanan High coach Brian Weaver. "The kids all say it feels real fast when they run."Veterans Memorial has hosted the CIF State Track and Field Championships for the past decade and will continue to do so through at least 2020.The $600,000 upgrade was paid for through Clovis Unified reserve maintenance funds."There was a process where they took new material and just laid it down over the existing and covered that. There was a primer process, then we put the color down and then they put the texture down," says Administrator Facility Services for Clovis Unified, Denver Stairs.For runners, this state-of-the-art surface improves life in the fast lane."It's second to none in the United States," says Weaver.But Clovis Unified knows this venue is also a valuable tourism draw for the area. The state meet and Mountain West Championships draws athletes and families from all over."It is a huge influx of money. I think overall over $11 million a year comes in through hotels and restaurant use," says Stairs.In addition to athletes who compete, this track is also very popular among folks who just like to get in a little exercise.