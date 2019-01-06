BERKELEY, Calif. --California defensive back Bryce Turner has died after being hospitalized for a medical emergency during a non-team workout. He was 19.
California announced Turner's death Saturday.
Here is the program's full statement.
“No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We'll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football."— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019
There was no cause of death immediately given.
Turner was hospitalized following a workout this week near his Southern California home. The school called it a "medical emergency" and has provided no other details.
Turner starred in high school at St. John Bosco Prep outside of Los Angeles. He spent the 2016 season at Long Beach City College before joining Cal. He redshirted his first year and played one game with one tackle this season.
Today, we lost a beloved member of our #CalFamily.— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019
Rest in Peace Bryce Turner. You'll be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j8xCObyhCb