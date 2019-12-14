Central wins state championship 34-19 against Sierra Canyon

The Central Grizzlies (14-0) beat Sierra Canyon (14-1) 34-19 in the D-1AA state championship game.While Strathmore, Washington Union and Hanford have won state titles, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett, Central is the first local school to make it to a D-1 state final.The Grizzlies have made it to four straight Central Section finals, winning the last three ('17-'19). In 2017 and 2018 they were knocked out in the first round of the state tournament Folsom. This year, the Grizzlies beat Oak Ridge 38-32 to win the first Northern California State Championship in school history.