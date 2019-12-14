Sports

Central wins state championship 34-19 against Sierra Canyon

The Central Grizzlies (14-0) beat Sierra Canyon (14-1) 34-19 in the D-1AA state championship game.

While Strathmore, Washington Union and Hanford have won state titles, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett, Central is the first local school to make it to a D-1 state final.

The Grizzlies have made it to four straight Central Section finals, winning the last three ('17-'19). In 2017 and 2018 they were knocked out in the first round of the state tournament Folsom. This year, the Grizzlies beat Oak Ridge 38-32 to win the first Northern California State Championship in school history.
