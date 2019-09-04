chicago proud

Deaf, hard-of-hearing children from Camp Sign Adventures perform national anthem at Cubs game

CHICAGO -- Deaf and hard-of-hearing children who were part of the Camp Sign Adventures program from the Chicago Park District performed the national anthem at Tuesday's Cubs game.

Program specialist Sarah Faber said the Chicago Cubs reached out to her program to ask if the campers would like to perform as part of the team's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day at Wrigley Field.

The children performed the anthem in American Sign Language for the crowd, accompanied by music.

Many of the campers said it was their first time at a baseball game.

Camp Sign Adventures is geared towards kids who are deaf and hard of hearing, as well as their siblings and kid of deaf parents, or "KODA."
