Fresno State clinches berth in Mountain West Championship Game

#BREAKING @FresnoStateFB wins the West division clinching a spot in the @MountainWest Championship game. The Bulldogs will play the winner of next week's game between Utah State and Boise State. More tonight at 11 @ABC30 @StephenABC30 pic.twitter.com/00mVOPi9ih — Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) November 18, 2018

The goal was simple. Win and in. Fresno State (9-2, 6-1 MW) took care of business on Saturday Night with a 23-14 win over rival San Diego State. The Bulldogs opened the scoring on a 86-yard touchdown pass from Marcus McMaryion to Jamire Jordan. Fresno State trailed 14-10 at halftime, but outscored the Aztecs, 13-0 in the 2nd half to win the game.The Bulldogs clinch the West Division and a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game. Fresno State will take on the winner of next week's regular season finale between Utah State and Boise State. The winner of that game will then host the Bulldogs on Saturday December 1st.