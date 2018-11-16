SPORTS

Friday Night Football - Week 3 Playoffs - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
CENTRAL SECTION
1 PLAYOFFS

Liberty at Buchanan
Bakersfield at Central

2 PLAYOFFS
Dinuba at Tulare Union

3 PLAYOFFS
Kingsburg at Bakersfield Christian
Mt. Whitney at San Joaquin Memorial

4 PLAYOFFS
Monache at Central Valley Christian
Wasco at Golden West

5 PLAYOFFS
Kennedy at Caruthers
Woodlake at Shafter

6 CHAMPIONSHIP

Sierra Pacific at Strathmore

8 MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Fresno Christian at Mission Prep

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION
VI PLAYOFFS
Escalon at Hilmar (Rescheduled to Fri 11/23)
