CENTRAL SECTION
1 PLAYOFFS
Liberty at Buchanan
Bakersfield at Central
2 PLAYOFFS
Dinuba at Tulare Union
3 PLAYOFFS
Kingsburg at Bakersfield Christian
Mt. Whitney at San Joaquin Memorial
4 PLAYOFFS
Monache at Central Valley Christian
Wasco at Golden West
5 PLAYOFFS
Kennedy at Caruthers
Woodlake at Shafter
6 CHAMPIONSHIP
Sierra Pacific at Strathmore
8 MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Fresno Christian at Mission Prep
SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION
VI PLAYOFFS
Escalon at Hilmar (Rescheduled to Fri 11/23)
Friday Night Football - Week 3 Playoffs - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley
