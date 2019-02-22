Boys Basketball Championships
HSBB Firebaugh 46 Liberty 65
HSBB San Luis Obispo 44 Memorial 87
HSBB Foothill Bakersfield Christian (SAT Noon)
HSBB Dinuba Immanuel (SAT 4 PM)
HSBB Bullard Clovis West (SAT 8 PM)
Girls Basketball Championships
HSGB Coalinga 44 Caruthers 56
HSGB Yosemite 42 Bakersfield 47
HSGB McFarland Memorial (SAT 10 AM)
HSGB Fresno Selma (SAT 2 PM)
HSGB Clovis North Clovis West (SAT 6 PM)
Boys Soccer Championships
HSBS Ridgeview 2 Central 3 (F/2OT)
HSBS Sanger 1 Tulare Western 1 (Tulare Western wins in PK)
HSBS Tulare Union 1 Madera South 3
HSBS CVC 0 Exeter 2
HSBS Mendota 1 Garces 1 (Garces wins in PK)
Girls Soccer Championships
HSGS Liberty 1 Edison 2
HSGS Mission Oak 1 Golden West 0
HSGS Exeter 1 Kingsburg 2
HSGS Washington Union 2 Sierra Pacific 1
HSGS Fresno Christian 2 Arvin 4
HSGS San Luis Obispo Clovis North (SAT)
High school championships: Updated scores
SPORTS
More sports
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News