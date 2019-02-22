SPORTS

High school championships: Updated scores

Here are the updated scores of local high school sports championships.

Boys Basketball Championships

HSBB Firebaugh 46 Liberty 65

HSBB San Luis Obispo 44 Memorial 87
HSBB Foothill Bakersfield Christian (SAT Noon)
HSBB Dinuba Immanuel (SAT 4 PM)
HSBB Bullard Clovis West (SAT 8 PM)

Girls Basketball Championships

HSGB Coalinga 44 Caruthers 56
HSGB Yosemite 42 Bakersfield 47
HSGB McFarland Memorial (SAT 10 AM)

HSGB Fresno Selma (SAT 2 PM)
HSGB Clovis North Clovis West (SAT 6 PM)

Boys Soccer Championships

HSBS Ridgeview 2 Central 3 (F/2OT)
HSBS Sanger 1 Tulare Western 1 (Tulare Western wins in PK)
HSBS Tulare Union 1 Madera South 3
HSBS CVC 0 Exeter 2
HSBS Mendota 1 Garces 1 (Garces wins in PK)

Girls Soccer Championships

HSGS Liberty 1 Edison 2
HSGS Mission Oak 1 Golden West 0
HSGS Exeter 1 Kingsburg 2
HSGS Washington Union 2 Sierra Pacific 1
HSGS Fresno Christian 2 Arvin 4
HSGS San Luis Obispo Clovis North (SAT)
