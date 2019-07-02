Sports

Local fans, former teammates remember Angels pitcher and former Rawhide player Tyler Skaggs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're on the field or in the stands at Recreation Park in Visalia, Rawhide means family.

After learning of the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher and Rawhide alum Tyler Skaggs, fans sat in disbelief.

"It's not like someone who was here for a game, and no one remembers his name," said Amanda Pichurko. "Everyone remembers Tyler. You know, he was such a good kid."

Season ticket holders Amanda Pichurko and Janice McCombs have had a view of the mound for more than a decade. They have fond memories of Tyler's 2011 season with the team, including their interactions with him. They said he always made time for fans.

"He was always fun to watch he always dominated on the mound," Pichurko said. "You could tell he was driven he wanted to achieve this so when he got the call up it was obvious it was time for him to go up."

"It's just wonderful to have been able to have seen him," McCombs added.

The news stunned baseball fans and players across the nation.

Tributes pouring in at Angels stadium and flooding social media.






Former Rawhide teammate, and now starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, Chase Anderson, came up with Tyler in the minors.

"Anyone who's crossed paths with Tyler knows he had a heart of gold an infectious smile and a contagious attitude being around him was always a lot of fun," Anderson said.

He says their friendship went beyond trading curveball tips.

"We travel on the buses together, play catch together spend off days together, live in the same complexes together, drank Dr. Pepper together just everything we were like family," he said.

The Visalia Rawhide released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of news about Tyler. During his time in Visalia he was a great player to have in the community and represent the Rawhide brand. His mother, former softball star, would travel to Visalia to watch him pitch and grew close to our staff and host families. We have Tyler's family in our thoughts and prayers today as we all wait to learn more about his tragedy."
