Local schools take home Valley titles

It's championship season for prep sports across the Central Valley. In high school football Valley champs will be crowed the day after Thanksgiving but Saturday night six schools took home section titles at Fresno State for water polo.In the boys D-I final Buchanan beat Righetti to win their third straight title. Garces beat El Diamante 19-6 in D-II while Hanford beat Edison in overtime in D-III.On the girls side of things, Clovis picked up its second straight title thanks to a 6-5 win against Arroyo Grande in D-I.Porterville beat Redwood in the D-II while Kingsburg won their second straight title over Sierra Pacific in D-III.STATE VOLLEYBALLThe Buchanan Bears beat Marin Catholic in the Northern California semifinal. Central also played Saturday night against Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory winning 15-12 in five sets five sets. The Bears will host the Grizzlies in the championship match Tuesday night at 7:00 PM.