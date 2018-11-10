SPORTS

Local schools take home Valley titles

EMBED </>More Videos

Buchanan & Central set for state showdown.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's championship season for prep sports across the Central Valley. In high school football Valley champs will be crowed the day after Thanksgiving but Saturday night six schools took home section titles at Fresno State for water polo.

In the boys D-I final Buchanan beat Righetti to win their third straight title. Garces beat El Diamante 19-6 in D-II while Hanford beat Edison in overtime in D-III.

On the girls side of things, Clovis picked up its second straight title thanks to a 6-5 win against Arroyo Grande in D-I.

Porterville beat Redwood in the D-II while Kingsburg won their second straight title over Sierra Pacific in D-III.

STATE VOLLEYBALL

The Buchanan Bears beat Marin Catholic in the Northern California semifinal. Central also played Saturday night against Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory winning 15-12 in five sets five sets. The Bears will host the Grizzlies in the championship match Tuesday night at 7:00 PM.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Smoke from Camp Fire visible in arena at Lakers-Kings game
Durant's double-double lifts Warriors past Nets 116-100
Williams' jumper helps Clippers edge Bucks 128-120 in OT
Clippers, Bucks wear warm-ups to honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting
More Sports
Top Stories
Man shot and killed in East Central Fresno, police looking for shooter
14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in massive wildfire
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
CPS to pay $127,000 for wrongful removal of kids
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
California Firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
Show More
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Madera's Poythress concedes state senate seat to Caballero
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
More News