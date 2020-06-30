Coronavirus California

Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Minor League Baseball announced that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

Here in Central California, the decision will impact the Fresno Grizzlies and the Visalia Rawhide.



Minor League Baseball (MiLB) said they made the decision after learning that Major League Baseball (MLB) would not be providing players for affiliated minor league teams.

MLB is preparing for a very short 60-game season using expanded 40-man rosters (60-man during training), leaving few players that can be assigned to minor league teams.

The Fresno Grizzlies furloughed most of the organization's staff on June 1 due to the uncertainty of a MiLB season happening, reducing the staff by 75%

It will now be 18 months between the Grizzlies' last game of the 2019 season and their first game of the 2021 season.

The team has scheduled some concerts and other events with promoters that they were hoping to put on for later this year. But the uncertainty of when California might get to phase 4 of re-opening leaves those in question as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobaseballcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Tulare County seeing large increase in COVID cases among younger people
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday
CA considering releasing more inmates early amid COVID-19 outbreaks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps
Gov. Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday
Fresno murder suspect dies after shootout with SoCal authorities, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
CA considering releasing more inmates early amid COVID-19 outbreaks
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, dozens of rapes across California
Tulare County seeing large increase in COVID cases among younger people
Show More
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
COVID-19 cases among Fresno County's youth are up 30%
CHSU's new College of Osteopathic Medicine opens in Valley
Fewer homes for sale in Merced County due to COVID-19
Rally held in Fresno to protest state budget cuts
More TOP STORIES News