Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Statement from the @VisaliaRawhide reads "The Visalia Rawhide will now look towards plans for the 2021 season, where the 2019 Championship will be celebrated as well as the 75th Anniversary of Minor League Baseball in Visalia." @ABC30 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) June 30, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Minor League Baseball announced that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.Here in Central California, the decision will impact the Fresno Grizzlies and the Visalia Rawhide.Minor League Baseball (MiLB) said they made the decision after learning that Major League Baseball (MLB) would not be providing players for affiliated minor league teams.MLB is preparing for a very short 60-game season using expanded 40-man rosters (60-man during training), leaving few players that can be assigned to minor league teams.The Fresno Grizzlies furloughed most of the organization's staff on June 1 due to the uncertainty of a MiLB season happening, reducing the staff by 75%It will now be 18 months between the Grizzlies' last game of the 2019 season and their first game of the 2021 season.The team has scheduled some concerts and other events with promoters that they were hoping to put on for later this year. But the uncertainty of when California might get to phase 4 of re-opening leaves those in question as well.