Coronavirus

MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus

A day after the NBA suspended its regular season four weeks before it was scheduled to end, another major North American sports league followed suit amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Major League Soccer, which comprises of 26 teams coast-to-coast, both in the U.S. and Canada, will suspend its season for 30 days to assess the impact of COVID-19. The league was preparing to play Week 3 of its 2020 schedule this weekend.



"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

SEE ALSO: NBA suspends season until further notice after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The fast-spreading pandemic has already pressed one major sporting event, NCAA March Madness, to play without fans attending.

All teams in the MLS had already played two matches each before the abrupt suspension.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl was the first to report the league suspension.



Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillnessmlscoronavirussocceru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Congress shutting US Capitol to public amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: CA officials seek to cancel all large gatherings
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
LIVE: Biden speaks on coronavirus after travel ban announced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. Public Health confirms first COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Man shot in the hand in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police investigating after 2 shot in northwest Fresno
LIVE: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings amid coronavirus
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
CIF cancels state basketball championships
Jerry Dyer set to be Fresno's next Mayor after Andrew Janz concedes
Show More
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
Mattress catches fire at home in Parlier
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for COVID-19
Valley churches take extra safety measures amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus concern: FresYes Fest postponed, some but not all events canceled
More TOP STORIES News