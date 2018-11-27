SPORTS

Porsche owners think Panamera protected Steph Curry

EMBED </>More Videos

Steph Curry was driving a very expensive, six-figure sports car when he was struck on Highway 24 in Oakland on Friday. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Steph Curry was driving a very expensive, six-figure sports car when he was struck on Highway 24 in Oakland on Friday.

Now, Curry may have a reason to be a fan of the Panamera, joining others, including those who have never been hit in an accident.

RELATED: Dashcam video shows Highway 24 crash in Oakland that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in

"It's a joy. It's very, very fun," said Dennis Ferrara, who owns a Panamera 4S. "It's fast. It handles beautifully. The interior is plush, all redesigned. Great screen. And it's a joy to drive."

With a sticker price that can top $200,000, the Panamera has collision avoidance technology common in lower-priced cars. However, Porsche mechanics say it's a hefty car at 4,400 pounds, and its German engineers designed it to be stable.

"When the car is hit, it spins, and that spin a German car obviously has a lot more capability to handle that stability, more skid control than your average car," said Waid Lababidi, owner of Master Automotive in Santa Clara. He has serviced Porsches and other German vehicles for 35 years.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

The Panamera can also be equipped with very fast brakes.

When you're spending over $200,000 for a high-performance car, you may want as an option high-performance brakes so you can go fast and stop fast. In this case, for $10,000, you get 10-piston aluminum monoblock fixed brake calipers on the front, which are painted a distinctive yellow.

The Panamera is also a four-door sedan so it has a lower center of gravity than Porsche's SUV, adding to stability in a crash.

"I think that the combination of having a low center of gravity on that car, very quick reflexes, good handling, good braking system-- sure, and a structurally very sound car was the right car at the right time," said automotive editor Brian Douglas.

RELATED: 'I heard he's all right': Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry's crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

The one thing a Panamera can't protect its driver from is damage to the frame. Curry was hit first in the front, then, minutes later, in the rear. If the damage is significant, it can mean the car is totalled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen currycar crashalameda countyporschetraffictraffic accidentNBAOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
'I heard he's all right': Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry's crash
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
SPORTS
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
Tom Brady sings high praise for Philip Rivers' performance on Sunday
Kevin Durant joins elite Warriors list, falls just shy of '50 piece'
Canucks' Boeser set to return from injury vs. Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Family with Valley ties dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
University in New Jersey blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Two men arrested for burglarizing a church in Visalia
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Show More
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Juvenile arrested after early morning burglary at a Central Fresno Walgreens
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
More News