Former University of Washington quarterback Jake Haener transfers to Fresno State

Quarterback Jake Haener drops back to throw at a Washington practice on Monday, July 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

By Adam Rittenberg
Fresno State has added quarterback Jake Haener, a transfer from Washington who competed for the Huskies' starting job this past offseason.



Haener enrolled at Fresno State on Tuesday and has joined the team, a spokesman confirmed to ESPN. He will sit out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility left. Haener left Washington on Aug. 24, a day after coach Chris Petersen announced that Georgia transfer Jacob Eason had edged out Haener for the starting job.



After Haener left Washington, sources told ESPN that Fresno State was the likely destination for the Danville, California, native. Haener, who appeared in four games for Washington last year as Jake Browning's backup, knew Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford from the recruiting process.

Fresno State likely will need a new quarterback in 2020, as current starter Jorge Reyna is a senior.
