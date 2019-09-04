Former University of Washington quarterback Jake Haener transfers to Fresno State

Excited for the next chapter to begin! Ready to represent my dad’s hometown. Go Bulldogs🔴🔵— Jake (@jakehaener10) September 4, 2019
Haener enrolled at Fresno State on Tuesday and has joined the team, a spokesman confirmed to ESPN. He will sit out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility left. Haener left Washington on Aug. 24, a day after coach Chris Petersen announced that Georgia transfer Jacob Eason had edged out Haener for the starting job.
After Haener left Washington, sources told ESPN that Fresno State was the likely destination for the Danville, California, native. Haener, who appeared in four games for Washington last year as Jake Browning's backup, knew Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford from the recruiting process.
Fresno State likely will need a new quarterback in 2020, as current starter Jorge Reyna is a senior.