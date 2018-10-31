SPORTS

San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies

San Francisco Giants legend and hall of famer Willie McCovey passed away, the team announced.

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Giants legend and hall of famer Willie McCovey passed away Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

McCovey battled ongoing health issues, according to the team. He was 80.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBSan Francisco Giantsbaseballcelebrity deathsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey marries longtime girlfriend at AT&T Park
SPORTS
Willie McCovey, Hall of Famer and Giants legend, dies at age 80
Athletics exercise 2019 option on Fernando Rodney
C.J. Beathard (wrist/thumb) questionable for Thursday
Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has surgery for torn meniscus
More Sports
Top Stories
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
Health Watch: New lungs for Jenna
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
Show More
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Black Labrador mix found tied up and left to die in Tulare County
Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15K troops may be sent to border
More News