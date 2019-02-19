Scores and highlights from Tuesday February 19

SPORTS

It was a busy night in high school sports, with semifinal games in girls soccer, boys soccer and girls basketball. Scores below.

HS Boys Soccer Playoff Scores
HSBS Orange Cove 0 Exeter 3
HSBS Riverdale 1 Mendota 2
HSBS Lemoore 1 Madera South 3
HSBS Central 3 South 2
HSBS Sanger 4 Edison 0
HSBS Farmersville 0 Garces 4
HSBS CVC 3 BCHS 0
HSBS Orosi 2 Foothill 2 (FHS wins shootout 3-1)
HSBS SJM 1 Tulare Union 2


HS Girls Soccer Playoff Scores
HSGS Redwood 1 Clovis North 3
HSGS Tulare Western 0 Edison 2
HSGS Rosamond 0 Fresno Christian 5
HSGS Minarets 1 Arvin 2
HSGS Mission Oak 1 SJM 0
HSGS Porterville 1 Kingsburg 2
HSGS Exeter 2 Fowler 1
HSGS Liberty 3 Tulare Union 2
HSGS Hilmar 1 Amador 2
HSGS Washington Union 3 Kerman 2
HSGS Clovis 1 San Luis Obispo 2
HSGS Golden West 2 Hanford 1
HSGS El Camino 9 Livingston 0
HSGS Lindsay 0 Sierra Pacific 1


HS Girls Basketball Playoff Scores
HSGB Kern Valley 42 Caruthers 55
HSGB Selma 56 Tulare Union 53
HSGB Central 29 Clovis West 80
HSGB Sierra Pacific 61 McFarland 68
HSGB Porterville 25 SJM 52
HSGB Clovis 42 Clovis North 62
HSGB Garces 64 Yosmite 74
HSGB Chowchilla 39 Coalinga 43
HSGB Sierra 56 Fresno 60
