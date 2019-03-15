San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane shares devastating story about child

A message from my family and I pic.twitter.com/q8sPXQkWh8 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) March 14, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane sent a message on social media, talking about how he and his wife lost their daughter, Eva."As expecting parents, this past week has broken us." Kane said in an emotional Twitter post.Eva was lost at 26 weeks."We've received a ton of support from family and friends, and truly want to thank them. We would also like to thank our Sharks family for their support, compassion, and allowing me to be with my family during this time," he wrote.Kane has been sidelined due to an injury, but did practice with his team Thursday morning.The tweet went on to say, "Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow. Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time. And though we are devastated that you couldn't stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul. Your spirit will give us strength, your love will give us comfort. We will love you forever."