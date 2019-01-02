SPORTS

Texas Longhorns' mascot Bevo charges toward Georgia Bulldogs' mascot Uga

EMBED </>More Videos

The Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo added some pre-game fireworks after nearly attacking Georgia's mascot Uga.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
The Texas football program's mascot, a large white and brown longhorn steer named Bevo, caused a stir at the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday when it knocked down its barricade and briefly charged in the direction of Georgia's mascot, a bulldog name Uga.

Uga X, an English bulldog wearing a bright red Georgia sweater, was quickly pulled out of harm's way, but Bevo's head and horns appeared to make contact with several people, including a couple of photographers, who scampered out of the way or were knocked down.

There were no reported injuries and Bevo was quickly restrained.

The incident, about an hour before kickoff, was caught on video and quickly became a sensation on social media.

Houston Texans mascot Toro tweeted, "I'm with Bevo."

RELATED: Meet the person behind the Texans mascot

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario meets the person behind the mascot - Toro the Houston Texans' biggest fan.



While it appeared to many that Bevo was advancing aggressively toward Uga X, the steer's chief handler disputed that version of events.

Silver Spur alumni association executive director Ricky Brennes, who is in charge of handling the 1,700-pound steer, said Bevo was simply agitated because he wanted to walk and was being restrained.

"He had kind of gone up and bumped the barricade a few times before," Brennes said. "He ran through the gate and into where Uga's area was. It really was more just unfortunate timing and he wasn't aware Georgia's mascot was there. It had nothing to do with the dog."

Texas athletics spokesman John Bianco said "all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo" at the Sugar Bowl, including two halters, two chains and six handlers to hold him.

Luckily, no animals or humans were harmed in the incident.
And to think, it was all good just a day ago.

SEE ALSO: 10 strangest mascots in Texas

EMBED More News Videos

Ten of the strangest Texas high school mascots

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsanimal attackmascotuniversity of texasu.s. & worlddogLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Passan: Why the baseball world is waiting on Manny and Bryce
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
76ers survive late threat from Clippers to win 119-113
Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley ejected after shoving match in fourth
More Sports
Top Stories
UPDATE: 1-year-old alive after feared drowned in Fresno County
6-year-old struck by bullet on New Year's Eve, police say
Parlier Police looking for suspect who fired shots at man
Broken water main cap causes flooding in Fresno Co. neighborhood
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
3 homes hit, 2 arrested for NYE celebratory gunfire in Fresno
Don't pull up along highway to see snow, warns Caltrans
Organizations to help employees affected by Downtown Visalia fire
Show More
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
$100,000 worth of comic books stolen from storage unit
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Homeless man killed, another wounded in shooting near Merced
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
More News