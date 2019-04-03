Visalia Rawhide prepare for home opener

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparation is underway at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia for opening day. All that is left are some finishing touches before the team takes to the field. Joe Ross community partnership manager said excitement is in the air as they inch closer to their home opener against the San Jose Giants.
"We are very proud here at the Rawhide, to be here since 194," he said. "We're coming up on 73 years of professional baseball in the area and it has really meant a lot to the community."
The promise of a great game is not the only thing that will draw crowds. This year they have a brand new bar on right field, the Barrel House Bar and a new Cantina behind the grandstands. You can also get hard alcohol throughout the entire ballpark now. Jill Gearin, media relations manager, said the placement of the bar is key to improving the guest experience. It is right next to their pasture seating and kids corral play area making it ideal for parents.
"That is what is so cool about the barrel house bar," she said. "Families don't have to leave their little ones, they can just go get food and beer and soda water, right there."
The ballpark's speaker system is also seeing an upgrade. According to Gearin, you will hear the game crystal clear from anywhere in the facility.
"Restrooms, grandstands, and even if your waiting in line for tickets you'll be able to hear," she said.
New clubs are also making their debut. The premium Kids Club offers free access to the kids corral, monthly giveaways and throwing the ceremonial first pitch for $20. The Wiener Club is also a new addition, It is $25 and gets you a special t-shirt and five hotdogs.
"You can expect fan fair like crazy, we are going to open all areas of the ballpark including the Barrel House Bar and the Corona Cantina and people will find different food areas," said Ross.
The Visalia Rawhide throw out their first pitch this Thursday at seven. Tickets start as low as $7.
