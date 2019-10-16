Washington Nationals, Fresno Grizzlies affiliate, heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Washington Nationals, the Fresno Grizzlies affiliate, swept the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 in the National League Championship series with a 7-4 win Tuesday night.Former Visalia Rawhide pitcher Patrick Corbin got the start going five innings striking out 12 batters. He gave way to former Grizzlies pitcher Tanner Rainey who pitched a scoreless sixth inning.It's the fifth time this decade that Fresno's parent club has played in the World Series. The Giants won three titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and the Astros won the WS in 2017.