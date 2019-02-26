Sports

WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission

WWE superstar Roman Reigns says his leukemia is in remission and he's ready to get back in the ring.

Updated 28 minutes ago
The Big Dog is back!

WWE superstar Roman Reigns announced Monday night that his leukemia is in remission.

The 33-year-old appeared on RAW, telling fans that winning and chasing titles is still important, but now he's focused on using the wrestling platform to raise awareness about cancer and support those who are in need just like he was.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, first announced his leukemia diagnosis last October.

He was originally diagnosed in 2008 at age 22.

"You know, I've said it before and I'm going to say it a lot: Thank you. I didn't really get a chance because I'm not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming to hear the response. They actually cheered me!" Reigns, whose character was routinely a polarizing figure to live WWE crowds, said in a video posted to his Twitter account after the ring announcement.

Reigns went on to thank his mom, wife, and children for their support.


Reigns has already begun working to raise awareness about the disease. He talked to "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts Tuesday, thanking her and the show for the opportunity to talk about leukemia research and even pediatric cancer.

In fact, some young patients Reigns met during a hospital visit in Dallas were the first ones to learn his good news.

"We connect easily with the children. We're a PG product in WWE. The families kind of drive our business," Reigns explained. "Sometimes children are the most resilient warriors in the world."



Many fans aren't the only ones excited to see Reigns get back in the ring.

Fellow wrestler John Cena also had a message for him, saying that "real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose. It's your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW!"



There's no word yet when Reigns will officially return to WWE for a match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
