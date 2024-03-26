City of Fresno offering camps for kids during spring break

The City of Fresno launched several week-long events for kids during spring break on Monday.

The City of Fresno launched several week-long events for kids during spring break on Monday.

The City of Fresno launched several week-long events for kids during spring break on Monday.

The City of Fresno launched several week-long events for kids during spring break on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno launched several week-long events for kids during spring break on Monday.

Every year, the city hosts special camps to help keep little ones occupied while they are out of school for the week.

The "Spring Olympics" kicked off at Romain Playground in Central Fresno.

Children ages 7 to 13 got a little exercise with dodgeball and other sports and team-building exercises

There's also a Safari Camp at Holmes Playground and an Art Camp at El Dorado Park in northeast Fresno.

Each camp has activities for different age groups.

There are nine different camps to take part in.

If you would like to enroll your child in one of the week-long events, there's still time.

You will need to make a phone call to reserve a spot since there are no online reservations.

The number to call is (559) 621-7529.