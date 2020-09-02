wildfire

SQF Complex Fire grows to 42,574 acres, 1% contained

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa and Pyles Camp.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters and bulldozer operators are working to build a containment line around the SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County.

The combination of the Castle and Shotgun fires has charred 42,574 acres since the flames were sparked by lightning last week, and is 1% contained.

A majority of the fire is burning in the Sequoia National Forest but flames have also spread into the Inyo National Forest.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is monitoring the "stubborn" wildfire as it continues to grow.

Fire crews also say light winds in the area will likely keep smoke trapped in the Central Valley.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa, and Pyles Camp. A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.

As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.

The following road closures are in effect: Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Hwy 190, and the County Transfer Station, as well as M107 and Mountain Road 50.

