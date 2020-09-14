SQF Complex Fire more than 74,000 acres with 12% containment

Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest

Camp Nelson

Coy Flat

Mountain Air

Pier Point

Alpine Village

Sequoia Crest

Redwood Drive

Ponderosa

Cedar Slopes

Pyles Boys Camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County authorities say the SQF Complex Fire made a big push to the west Saturday night.Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has now added a new mandatory evacuation order.It covers Highway 190 from the intersection at Balch Road north to Blue Ridge Lookout, east to Moses Mountain, and south to Mahogany Flat.A new voluntary evacuation warning is also in effect for Balch Park to Three Rivers along South Fork.The combined Castle and Shotgun fires have now burned more than 74,000 acres and containment is at 12 percent.Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals can be brought to the Porterville Fairgrounds or the Woodlake Rodeo grounds.Staff members at those sites can also help with smaller pet needs.SQF Complex Evacuation Orders: