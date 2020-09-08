'It has our attention': SQF Complex continues to burn in Sequoia National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stubborn SQF Complex has triggered evacuation orders for Tulare County mountain communities, starting with areas like Ponderosa, then Sequoia Crest, and now, Camp Nelson.

In Camp Nelson, Keith Manson hasn't left yet.

But he says he and his family will go when it's not safe anymore.

Around this time two years ago, they were forced to evacuate when the Pier Fire came dangerously close to their homes.

"It's not so in our face, it's just over the ridge over there," Manson said. "It has our attention, but we keep in contact with all of the officials."

Fire officials say hot, dry conditions and low humidity are contributing to fire activity.

But a shifting wind pattern may be the biggest challenge for crews fighting the SQF Complex, and it factored into the decision to expand evacuation orders over the weekend.
"These evacuations weren't done because the fire was knocking at the door of these communities," said SQF Complex Public Information Officer Mark Vosburgh. "But again, we don't want to be behind the curve on these evacuations. We want to be as proactive as we can."

Tulare City Fire crews say they're hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst by laying hose lines at homes in Sequoia Crest.


"Hopefully the fire won't reach here," one firefighter told Action News.
The SQF Complex has burned more than 55,000 acres and is just 7% contained.

Another Facebook community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
SQF Complex Evacuation Orders:

  • Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest
  • Camp Nelson
  • Coy Flat
  • Mountain Air
  • Pier Point
  • Alpine Village
  • Sequoia Crest
  • Redwood Drive
  • Ponderosa
  • Cedar Slopes
  • Pyles Boys Camp
