Man stabbed in central Fresno, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital and the search is on for the person who stabbed him in central Fresno Saturday night.Fresno police were called to First and Mckinley in just before midnight.Investigators say a homeless man was coaxed away from where he was staying before some type of altercation occurred.Paramedics rushed him to CRMC with two stab wounds to his shoulder and chest area.Investigators spent several hours canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence as the victim is being uncooperative.He's expected to survive.