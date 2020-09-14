Man dies after being stabbed in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in northeast Fresno.

Officers went to the area of N. 4th St. and San Bruno Ave. just before 5 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a stabbing victim.

They found a man with at least one stab wound who was unconscious. He was rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers followed a trail of blood to E. San Jose Ave. near N. Bond St. They had their guns drawn as they made their way toward one property, and authorities discovered a crime scene inside the home.

No suspects have been arrested, and detectives are now working to find witnesses and surveillance video.

The victim's name and age have not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigationstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 201,908 acres burned with 8% containment
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE captain and family lose home to flames just weeks after moving
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump during Sacramento visit
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Man hit and killed by car while pushing granddaughter on stroller in central Fresno, police say
SQF Complex Fire more than 74,000 acres with 12% containment
65-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Creek Fire: With some containment in Madera Co., crews shifting to Bass Lake area
Shootings in central Fresno and east central Fresno could be connected, police say
Latino Life: Man trapped during Creek Fire goes viral with pleas in Spanish
Creek Fire: 22 people stuck at Lake Florence, Lake Edison brought to safety
More TOP STORIES News