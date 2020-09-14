FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in northeast Fresno.
Officers went to the area of N. 4th St. and San Bruno Ave. just before 5 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a stabbing victim.
They found a man with at least one stab wound who was unconscious. He was rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers followed a trail of blood to E. San Jose Ave. near N. Bond St. They had their guns drawn as they made their way toward one property, and authorities discovered a crime scene inside the home.
No suspects have been arrested, and detectives are now working to find witnesses and surveillance video.
The victim's name and age have not yet been released.
Man dies after being stabbed in northeast Fresno
