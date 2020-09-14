Man dies after being stabbed in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in northeast Fresno.Officers went to the area of N. 4th St. and San Bruno Ave. just before 5 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a stabbing victim.They found a man with at least one stab wound who was unconscious. He was rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Officers followed a trail of blood to E. San Jose Ave. near N. Bond St. They had their guns drawn as they made their way toward one property, and authorities discovered a crime scene inside the home.No suspects have been arrested, and detectives are now working to find witnesses and surveillance video.The victim's name and age have not yet been released.