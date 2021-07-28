otrc

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth to executive produce star-studded Stand Up to Cancer telecast

Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara will co-host the special, which you can watch Aug. 21 on ABC.
Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon will executive produce the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) fundraising special alongside her husband, media industry entrepreneur and investor Jim Toth.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada," Witherspoon said in a statement. "I'm proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up to Cancer who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care."

"Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up to Cancer as co-producers of the telecast," Toth added.

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara will co-host the telecast, which will also feature performances by Grammy-winning artists Common and Brittany Howard.



Vergara, a survivor of thyroid cancer, noted that the most important part of her cancer diagnosis was catching it early: "With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up To Cancer, so others have the resources they need for early detection."

"When my father died of cancer, it gave me new awareness and purpose towards healing," Common said. "I carry his spirit with me in everything I do, and I know he'll be with me on this special night with Stand Up to Cancer."

The telecast marks Stand Up to Cancer's seventh biennial roadblock televised fundraising special. Additional celebrity guests and performers will be announced at a later date.

You can watch the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer fundraising event Sat., Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabccancernonprofitotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News