38-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fresno police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An hours-long standoff in central Fresno has come to an end.US Marshals served a search warrant at a home Thursday morning.They were looking for a federal fugitive near Madison and 11th Street.When they arrived, they found the 38-year-old man. He then barricaded himself inside a home.Fresno Police and SWAT teams were called out to the scene.They surrounded the house and believed the man may have been armed.After several hours, SWAT teams made entry. They found the wanted man inside the house.He surrendered himself and was arrested without any incident.Officials have not shared what charges or crimes he was wanted for.