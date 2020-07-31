Coronavirus

VIDEO: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples after asking fellow customer to wear mask

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A 54-year-old woman who recently had a liver transplant was assaulted inside a New Jersey Staples store after asking the assailant to wear a mask, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hackensack.

Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.

The victim told her to wear her mask, and the suspect became angry and started yelling.

Raw video of attack:
EMBED More News Videos

A woman attacked a 54-year-old in a Hackensack Staples after being told to put a mask on, police say



She approached the victim, who raised her cane and pointed it directly at the suspect, coming within inches of her chest.

The suspect then grabbed the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg.

No arrests have been made

Hackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhealthface maskmedicalassaultcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Blood centers need recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Central California coronavirus cases
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Atwater park
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
Central California coronavirus cases
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Show More
Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
2 men hospitalized after central Fresno shooting
UC Merced students helped with design research on NASA rover
Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries
More TOP STORIES News