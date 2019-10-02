START HERE: Final farewell to fallen Texas deputy, Update on Ukraine situation

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Final farewell to Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
Family, friends and fellow law enforcement will say their final goodbyes today to a Texas deputy shot and killed on the job.
In just a few hours people will gather at the Berry Center in Cypress for the funeral of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.
A procession through city streets just concluded delivering his body to the site of the service.
The county's first Sikh deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop last Friday.
A religious ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a law enforcement memorial at 9:30 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Thousands expected to say final farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal today
We'll be streaming the services both online and on our facebook page.
State Department to give update on Ukraine situation
The state department's inspector general is heading to Capitol Hill later today.
Steve Linick is expected to give an urgent update on the Ukraine situation to House and Senate staffers.
It's unclear exactly what he plans to provide during the private meeting but sources say it's connected to documents on Ukraine.
The inspector general's request came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused House Democrats of "bullying" state department officials by calling them in for depositions.
First day of the Big Fresno Fair
Big times are back in Fresno!
Today marks the first day of the 136th Big Fresno Fair.
There will plenty of food, good music and all-around fun for the family at this year's fair.
There will plenty of food, good music and all-around fun for the family at this year's fair.
Latest Valley Forecast
Wednesday - Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.
Wednesday Night - Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
