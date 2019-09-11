START HERE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, police looking for parents of toddler found in southeast Fresno

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

We are honoring the nearly 3,000 victims of terror attacks 18 years ago.

The series of attacks happened in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

19 men hijacked four planes and crashed two of them into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon.

Passengers on Flight 93 fought back and the hijackers never made it to their target.

We will have continued coverage of today's ceremonies on our website and mobile app.

Click here to download the ABC30 app

Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno
Police are searching for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering by herself in southeast Fresno.

She was found by a citizen at about 4:30 this morning at Balch and Winery wearing only a diaper.

Police have since had the child transported taken to the hospital for an examination but the initial indication is that she's okay.

If you know who this child might be you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Latest Valley Forecast
A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the Central Valley and this afternoon we will have another round of fall-like temperatures.

For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Road closure in southeast Fresno after school bus with students onboard involved in crash
Police looking for parents of toddler found wandering streets in southeast Fresno
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Show More
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Man accused of shooting Merced Co. deputy appears in court
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
Fresno school holds kindness week to remember student killed in boating accident
More TOP STORIES News