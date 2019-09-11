Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
We are honoring the nearly 3,000 victims of terror attacks 18 years ago.
The series of attacks happened in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
19 men hijacked four planes and crashed two of them into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon.
Passengers on Flight 93 fought back and the hijackers never made it to their target.
We will have continued coverage of today's ceremonies on our website and mobile app.
Click here to download the ABC30 app
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno
Police are searching for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering by herself in southeast Fresno.
She was found by a citizen at about 4:30 this morning at Balch and Winery wearing only a diaper.
Police have since had the child transported taken to the hospital for an examination but the initial indication is that she's okay.
If you know who this child might be you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Latest Valley Forecast
A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the Central Valley and this afternoon we will have another round of fall-like temperatures.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
START HERE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, police looking for parents of toddler found in southeast Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News