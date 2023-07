Streaks of light filled the Central California sky Wednesday night.

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket and lights up Central California sky

Space X launched fifteen Starlink Satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force base in Santa Barbara county.

ABC30 insiders across Central California shared their view of the rockets.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites toward orbit and came back down for a landing on a ship at sea.