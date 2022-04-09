California Health Sciences University adds Simulation Center

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Simulation Center at California Health Sciences University is giving new meaning to "interactive learning" for the Valley's future physicians.
Students work with mannequins or standardized patient SPs.
"We have access to all the cameras in the simulation center, so we can kind of monitor what's going on in every exam room," says Standardized Patient Educator Nanami Yoshioka.
Yoshioka says each encounter is designed to cater to Valley patient needs, mirroring real-life scenarios and is recorded for feedback and evaluation.
"Are they asking the right questions to get the right information? Are they doing the physical exam correctly? "That's altogether to help them find their diagnosis," Yoshioka said.
Medical Spanish is a required course and students get to practice interacting with healthcare interpreters.
In addition to language barriers, standardized patients are paid community members, sometimes theater students covering bias, how to treat an unruly patient or those who don't know how to advocate for themselves.
Rather than starting out with real patients, students can build their confidence when it comes to bedside matters and evaluating patients.
"This is a psychologically safe setting where students can make mistakes, get feedback and that way, we're preparing them for working with real patients," Yoshioka said.
In addition to the hospital in-patient wing and outpatient clinic wing, augmented reality provides a unique learning experience.
Holographic Anatomy through the Hololens means students don't have to work with cadavers and they can practice dissection at home or wherever they have wifi.
"The simulation center and other components of our curriculum are aimed to help students to be attracted to come here, be trained here and stay here afterwards," says CHSU Dean Dr. John Graneto.
Almost half of the medical schools' roughly 200 students went to high school in the Central Valley.
They'll be adding a third group of 150 students in July.
"We're excited to be able to recruit students locally to stay here and serve the patients that need more doctors here in the Central Valley," Dr. Graneto said.
To learn more about the program or sign up to be a standardized patient, visit their website.
