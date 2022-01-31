shooting

Stockton firefighter shot while battling fire, police say

Police say they had detained a person at the scene.

(Shutterstock)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a firefighter was shot while battling a fire in Stockton.

Stockton police say fire crews were fighting a fire near Aurora and Washington Streets Monday morning when the shooting occurred.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Police say they had detained a person at the scene. Further information wasn't immediately available.



