Madera County residents prepare for heavy rain during storms

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Storm preparations continued to ramp up across Central California on Thursday.

Sandbags are the main tool helping protect homes and businesses in the foothills and in higher elevations.

Snow on rooftops throughout Madera County is still a big concern.

"There were spots that were almost chest deep, waist deep," said Matt Boganwright, visiting Bass Lake

Most Sierra Springs Village Mobile Home Park residents have evacuated as crews continue to clear rooftops topped with snow. The worry is that snowpack can act like a sponge, sucking up the water, adding more weight onto overloaded roofs.

If they endure the danger from above, the snow will only speed up the water rising from below. Few families have stayed behind to bear the storm.

"From what I've heard from all the residents, it did flood in the last storm over here, and if that drain down there gets clogged, it's pretty much like a big bowl, and it's just going to fill up," said Janes Cooper with Jet Tree Service.

Cooper and his crew are working fast, trying to save as many homes as possible.

"We stopped doing 100% cleaning on the roof, just because it was too time-consuming, so we switched about a 70% so we're able to do more houses," explained Cooper.

Miles away, sandbag stations were busy, as people try to build up some protection from floods.

"During the last rain, the water filled the area right in front of my front door because we live in the mountains, so it comes down at a slope. The house is built on a pad, so the water hits a flat area, floods that and heads to my front door," said Daniel O'Meara, Ahwahnee resident.

O'Meara also plans to protect his office.

"In this case I'm hoping to just protect one door where I've seen risk happen before, so we're thinking 4 to 6 bags should be enough just to protect that one door at risk," added O'Meara.

As the storm continues to build a flood watch will remain in effect as several inches of rain is expected in the coming hours.