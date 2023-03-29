Fresno County has been utilizing the last few days or dry weather to prepare for this storm.

Super sacks prepositioned around Fresno County as storm rolls in, Caltrans monitoring Highway 168

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has been utilizing the last few days or dry weather to prepare for this storm.

They've been filling up super sacks to use if flooding issues arise.

The large white super sacks were lined up at the Fresno County Public Works yard in Sanger Tuesday.

Crews worked for days filling the bags, nearly to the brim.

"We use a really fine gravel, maybe a thicker sand that we can fill those up with and then it's just one. It makes one big rock." Fresno County Office of Emergency Services Emergency Manager Terri Mejorado said.

She says these super sacks were provided by the Department of Water Resources.

County crews use big machines to pack them with nearly 2,000 pounds of material. They'll be used to redirect water or slow the flow of water if there's a levee breach.

She says the 2,500 super sacks are an important tool as we expect more rain and, in the coming months, as record snowfall starts to melt.

"Were hoping to get as many of them prepped and ready to go ahead of time so that if something happens we're ready to go.

The super sacks will be pre-positioned throughout the county, especially near areas of concern.

Once they're needed they'll be moved by truck or, in hard to reach areas, by helicopter.

On the roads, Caltrans crews are hard at work.

They went back onto 24-hour storm protocols.

"At any given time there's always going to be someone on the Shaver Lake area in the yard, on the equipment running up and down the highway." Caltrans District 6 Public Information Officer Elizabeth Yelton said.

They're checking culverts and making sure roads and nearby waterways are clear and in working order.

Caltrans has also blocked the right lane on the westbound side of the Highway 168 four-lane as an added precaution because they've seen mudslides in that area.

Officials say snow plows are in position and other equipment is ready to go for any problems that arise.

"Just have people be cautious prepare for any kind of delays and give our crews plenty of space to work." Yelton said.

Officials are asking people to report any issues they see either on the road or in their neighborhood immediately.

You can always find the latest emergency updates by visiting FresnoCountyEmergency.org.