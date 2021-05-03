crime

1 arrested after deputies bust rooster fight in Strathmore

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies busted a rooster fighting operation on Sunday.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies busted a rooster fighting operation on Sunday.

Authorities were called to Road 204 near Avenue 204 in Strathmore.

Deputies say several people drove off from the scene, leaving 13 live roosters behind, along with other evidence.

Investigators also found more than $1,500 in a wallet with a driver's license belonging to Cesar Ramos, who has not been found.

Deputies later made a traffic stop on another suspect, Ramon Salazar. He was found with four more roosters.

The 61-year-old also had several sharp steel blades known as gaffs used to tie onto the animals' legs before fights.

Salazar was taken into custody. All of the roosters were taken by animal control for safe-keeping.

