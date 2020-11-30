Crowd gathers in central Fresno to voice concerns over attacks on street vendors

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens gathered in central Fresno to voice their concerns over a recent increase in violent and even deadly attacks on street vendors.

"I would say leave the street vendors alone," says Jasmin Guzman. "They are just trying to make money to help out their families."

This rally comes after the recent killing of street vendor Jose Rivera.

RELATED: Street vendor shot and killed in central Fresno identified

According to investigators, someone driving a dark colored SUV pulled up next to Rivera and opened fire.

Rivera's death has shaken Evan Lewis, the owner of Rubio's Churros.

"The first thing it makes me feel is sad and the second thing it makes me feel is fearful, and it makes me feel so disappointed that I do," he said.

To help Rivera's family, Lewis, along with other food trucks and vendors at the event, donated half of their profits to the family.

Speakers at the event urged city officials and the community to do more when it comes to protecting this vulnerable group of business people.

RELATED: Fresno vendor's heartbroken daughter says he's been attacked before

"We ask the community to be vigilant against increasing acts of violence in the streets of Fresno, especially against the vendors," says Stan Santos.

Police say they're still looking into the motive behind Rivera's death.

Meanwhile, his family says they're grateful for all the community support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoprotesthomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News