Sunnyside High School administrator caught on camera calling students 'ghetto'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sunnyside High School administrator is on paid leave as Fresno Unified School District investigates an incident in which the administrator was caught on camera making offensive comments to students.

The video has gone viral.

Fred Veenendaal is heard referring to "Section 8 people" and calling the minors "ghetto girls."

Kyra Schrubb and Bri'Janae Lewis believed Veenendaal was recording them as they walked through a gated community in the Fig Garden area and started recording him. The girls say they were returning to a friend's house after going to the store.

"They have a friend who lives in the community as well. They weren't just trespassing," said Monica Parker, Schrubb's mother.

Parker is calling for Veenendaal to be fired.

Fresno civil rights activist Dr. Floyd Harris wants to speak with FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson about this and other incidents that have happened within the district.

Fresno Unified declined an interview with Action News but sent this statement saying:

"We are aware of the video circulating, and our teams started an investigation into the matter early on Monday, April 17th. The staff member in the video was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The labels used in the video do not align with the high standards we have for our Fresno Unified leaders and staff."

